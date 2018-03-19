By Matt Norlander, CBS Sports
(CBS Sports) The Sweet 16 is scrambled and missing a lot of top seeds — but it’s set. After one of the wildest bracket-burning first weekends ever, the tip times and announcing teams have been arranged for the second weekend. The Sweet 16 begins Thursday and concludes Friday. The games will air on CBS and TBS.
Approx. 9:37, CBS: No. 5 Kentucky vs. No. 9 Kansas State (Anderson/Webber/Byington)
Approx. 10:07., TBS: No. 4 Gonzaga vs. No. 9 Florida State (Harlan/Miller/Bonner/Jacobson)
FRIDAY
7:07 p.m., CBS: No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 5 Clemson (Jim Nantz, Grant Hill, Bill Raftery, Tracy Wolfson)
7:27 p.m., TBS: No. 1 Villanova vs. No. 5 West Virginia (Ian Eagle, Jim Spanarkel, Allie LaForce)
Approx. 9:37 p.m., CBS: No. 2 Duke vs. No. 11 Syracuse (Nantz/Hill/Raftery/Wolfson)
Approx. 9:57 p.m., TBS: No. 2 Purdue vs. No. 3 Texas Tech (Eagle/Spanarkel/LaForce)