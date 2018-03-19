BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The owner of a dog that died in Baltimore County around the beginning of the new year has been charged with animal abuse, our media partner The Baltimore Sun reports.

Selvin Gnanakkan, 42, is charged with failing to provide his dog, Oscar, with veterinary care, proper nutrition and shelter. The misdemeanor charges each carry a maximum penalty of 90 days in prison and a $1,000 fine.

The dog’s death drew attention on social media when Oscar was seen out in the freezing cold in Arbutus in late December. On a social media site, a neighbor posted: “poor guy has been moaning and basically crying for help since 2 a.m. this morning and the owner won’t bring him in.”

A necropsy found that Oscar died of hypothermia, according to The Sun. The date of Oscar’s death has not yet been determined as Gnanakkan was not home between Dec. 30 and Jan. 1.

Last week, a bill in Baltimore County was announced to protect pets from abuse. It also brings a change in law enforcement, moving investigations from animal control to a specialized animal abuse unit in the police department. The team is expected to be running by the end of March.

