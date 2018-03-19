BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Harford County Circuit Court Building in Bel Air is being evacuated because of a bomb threat, according to the Bel Air Police Department and the Harford County Sheriff’s Office.

The threat was made via a “third party phone call,” the Sheriff’s Office says.

The building, located at 20 West Courtland Street, was evacuated “out of an abundance of caution.”

This story will be updated as more details become available.

