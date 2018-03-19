WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHERRain, Snow Mix Possible For Tuesday Morning | Download The WJZ Weather App |
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The opening ceremony for the Washington D.C. cherry blossom festival has been pushed back one day due to the “March For Our Lives” event.

Millions of people are expected in D.C. for the event which is scheduled for Saturday, March 24. Both events being scheduled for the same day caused concerns about overcrowding.

The opening ceremony will now be held on Sunday, March 25, 2017 from 5 – 6:30 p.m. at the Warner Theatre.

The National Cherry Blossom Festival website cites concerns about the Warner Theatre’s “close proximity to where the March for Our Lives is taking place, as well as an influx in road traffic and patrons planning to use public transportation.”

Peak bloom dates for the Cherry Blossoms is expected from March 27 – 31st.

