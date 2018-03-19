WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Wintry Weather Set To Put A Damper On 1st Day Of SpringWJZ Radar | Download The WJZ Weather App | School Closings/Delays
Filed Under:bridge collapse, FIU, Florida, miami

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One of the victims of the Florida bridge collapse last week had ties to Baltimore, according to a GoFundMe page.

The fundraiser page states Brandon Brownfield was a member of a labor union in Baltimore and he moved to south Florida a few years ago with his family for a job opportunity in the crane industry.

The author writes Brownfield was a member of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 37 in Baltimore and a member of the Florida chapter.

According to the page set up for the family, Brownfield was driving home from work when the collapse happened.

“Please keep us in your prayers, as I now have to find the words and the answers to tell my girls that their Daddy is not coming home” Brandon’s wife, Chelsea, wrote on Facebook Sunday.

The pedestrian bridge in Miami collapsed Thursday, killing at least six people.

