BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A fiscal year 2019 budget proposal from Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz will include a request for a program that would make community college free for some recent high school graduates.

Kamenetz says it’s called the Baltimore County College Promise program.

“This is a real game-changer for students from low or moderate income families for whom the benefits of a college education might otherwise be out of reach,” Kamenetz said. “It opens up a lifetime of career income opportunities.”

The program would guarantee that CCBC college tuition would be free for eligible recent high school graduates living in the county. It would apply to students pursuing an associate’s degree or a licensure or certification program.

“It will increase access to higher education for hard-working Baltimore County students who otherwise might struggle to meet the financial obligation of going to college,” according to CCBC President Sandra Kurtinitis.

Eligible students would live in Baltimore County and have an adjusted household income of $69,000 or less, the median income for county residents. Their high school GPA would have to be 2.5 or better, and they would have to maintain that GPA and full-time enrollment in CCBC.

More information about the program can be found HERE.

