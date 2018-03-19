WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHERRain, Snow Mix Possible For Tuesday Morning | Download The WJZ Weather App |
By Marty Bass
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — So let’s just get to it and discuss the next storm moving our way. The bottom line is this; a sloppy mess much more so than a Winter storm. This low is slow moving, going to make an erratic circle near us before moving East and off shore. This will take a couple of days.

In deep Winter this would be a big issue. It would just snow, and snow, and snow. Remember the longer a storm stays over you the bigger the impact. In mid March this will just be sloppy, sloppy, and more sloppy.

I don’t want to paint an easy picture either. Look it’s going to be breezy, chilly, and wet. The roads will be, mostly, wet. But there can be some slick patches on the cooler shaded roads of the suburbs. BUT once we get above 32° this morning we should not go below freezing until Wednesday night. Even then we may not have a big area wide freeze. A part of this event which we will stay on top of.

Beyond Wednesday the sun comes out and we start to dry it out.

(Some shameless self-promotion)…watch this storm develop with us as updates should occur about every 6 hours. AND we will get you those developments, if any, right here at wjz.com

MB!

