BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The first day of spring is expected to bring a rain/snow mix to the Baltimore region.

WJZ’s Marty Bass says it will begin to cloud up throughout Monday. A rain/wet snow mix is expected to begin Monday night but will have little impact on the morning commute.

Bass says roads are mostly going to be wet because they will be relatively warm. Snow may collect on grassy surfaces. He warns that there can be some slick patches on the cooler shaded roads of the suburbs.

#WJZ Plenty of moisture to our SW. BY tonight rain, then a rain/wet snow mix through Wednesday aft. No advisories out at this time though. pic.twitter.com/4F6kPyC98Q — Marty Bass WJZ (@MartyBassWJZ) March 19, 2018

Central and northern parts of Maryland are expected to have the highest totals in the region.

Another system is expected to move through Wednesday and into Thursday and impacted spots will melt quickly by the end of the week.

There are no advisories currently in effect.

