BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Winter will not leave Maryland without a good fight!

Two separate systems will bring a mixed bag of rain, sleet and snow to the entire state beginning tomorrow and continuing on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the amount will be rather light in most areas, but by Wednesday, heavier snow is expected and may accumulate over 6 inches from the city north and west.

Temperatures are very critical in determining just how much snow falls, and can accumulate in any given area, and the forecast will likely change as we see what those temperature profiles are.

But at this point, this should easily be the heaviest snow of the winter, or shall I say spring!

Please stay tuned, and we will have updated information as it becomes available.

