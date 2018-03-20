WJZ BREAKING: Shooting At Great Mills High School In St. Mary’s County

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 26-year-old.

Police say they responded to the corner of Westwood and Moreland Avenue around 10 p.m. Monday for a report of a shooting.

Once there they say they found 26 year-old Deon Garner suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. According to detectives he was then transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Police ask anyone with information is asked to call Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100, Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup or text a tip 443-902-4824.

