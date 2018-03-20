BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Another explosion in Texas occurred Tuesday morning at a FedEx Ground distribution center. The blast happened in Schertz, TX, just northeast of San Antonio around 12:30 a.m.

Authorities say one employee was injured and the scene is being investigated by multiple FBI agents and local law enforcement.

The explosion comes as police are investigating the fourth bomb explosion in Austin, TX. Federal agents say the packages are likely linked to what they believe is a serial bomber.

At least two people were injured in an explosion Sunday night, after three package bombs detonated earlier this month in other parts of the city and killed two people and injured two others.

Two men in their 20’s were injured Sunday. Police say the bomb was in a backpack and activated by a trip-wire. They say the two men were riding past the bag when it exploded.

Authorities say the bomber is showing a higher level of sophistication and skill.

