LEONARDTOWN, Md. (AP) — Maryland State Police say a man accused of stabbing his female roommate has been arrested.

A state police news release says 37-year-old Gary Flint Jr. was taken into custody Monday after barricading himself in a home for several hours.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack received a call about an assault in progress Sunday.

Flint’s 41-year-old female roommate told a trooper that she’d returned home and was approached by him.

She said an argument started and Flint assaulted her and stabbed her with a sharp object several times. The victim was taken to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital.

Flint was found in an upstairs bedroom. He was charged with several offenses including first- and second-degree attempted murder. It’s unclear if Flint has a lawyer.

An investigation is ongoing.

