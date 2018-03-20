BALTIMORE (WJZ) — On Monday The Maryland State Senate passed a bill nearly tripling the amount of marijuana that would trigger criminal charges. Marylanders would be able to carry up to an ounce and only face civil charges.

However, the bill treats marijuana like alcohol when it comes to driving under the influence. It would be a crime to smoke while driving or riding in the passenger seat.

The bill passes as others are pending in the general assembly to ask voters if recreational marijuana should become legal in the state.

That bill needs 60 percent of both the full House and Senate to get to the ballot.

If the bill passes, it is not subject to a veto by the governor.

In 2014 Maryland decriminalized possession of up to 10 grams of marijuana.

