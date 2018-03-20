WJZ BREAKING: Student Shooter Dead At Great Mills High School In St. Mary's County, 2 Others Injured

WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: 2nd Day Of Spring Could Bring Most Significant Snow Of 'Winter' For Central Md. | WJZ Radar | Download The WJZ Weather App | School Closings/Delays
Filed Under:Baltimore Orioles, Orioles Pitchers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Orioles and pitcher Alex Cobb have agreed on a four-year contract worth close to $60 million, FanRagSports.com reports.

The 30-year-old free agent will give the O’s a significant boost as he’s coming off a 2017 season with the Tampa Bay Rays in which he went 12-10 with 128 strikeouts, as well as logged a 3.66 ERA and 1.22 WHIP.

“The Orioles, as we know, had the worst starting pitching in their history last season, so the need to upgrade is obvious,” WJZ Sports Director Mark Viviano said.

Cobb joins Dylan Bundy, Kevin Gausman and Andrew Cashner in Baltimore’s starting rotation.

With the late signing, it’s not yet clear if Cobb will play Opening Day.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch