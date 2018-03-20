BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Orioles and pitcher Alex Cobb have agreed on a four-year contract worth close to $60 million, FanRagSports.com reports.

The 30-year-old free agent will give the O’s a significant boost as he’s coming off a 2017 season with the Tampa Bay Rays in which he went 12-10 with 128 strikeouts, as well as logged a 3.66 ERA and 1.22 WHIP.

“The Orioles, as we know, had the worst starting pitching in their history last season, so the need to upgrade is obvious,” WJZ Sports Director Mark Viviano said.

Cobb joins Dylan Bundy, Kevin Gausman and Andrew Cashner in Baltimore’s starting rotation.

With the late signing, it’s not yet clear if Cobb will play Opening Day.

