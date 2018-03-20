BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Michigan high school student who was allegedly planning a deadly school shooting has been taken into custody after his parents alerted police about the threat.

According to reports, the 15-year-old student from Paw Paw High School had already stolen two guns from his grandparent’s home and was preparing homemade Molotov cocktails and a pipe bomb. “He came to us and said that he’s been really upset and said that he’s been planning to do something bad,” the teen’s stepfather said, via WNEM.

The boy’s parents added that their son claims he’d been constantly bullied at school after a picture of the 15-year-old in his underwear was spread around the school without permission. The parents called police after discovering their son’s plan for the school on March 18. Paw Paw Public Schools canceled all classes the following day due to the threat.

“There’s no question in my mind, there was going to be a terrorist act today. The guns were going to go inside a school along with the bombs, and it was going to be a bad environment today,” Van Buren County Sheriff Dan Abbott told reporters. “These parents did a good job and I hope the public sees that.”

The Michigan parent’s heroic act comes just over a month after a Washington grandmother turned in her grandson for plotting to attack his school. That teen had hidden an AK-47 rifle and several grenades in his room but they were uncovered by police acting on the woman’s tip.

The Michigan teen is reportedly facing several felony charges and may be tried as an adult for the shooting plot.

