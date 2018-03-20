GREAT MILLS, Md. (AP) — Neighbors in a nearby community prayed for their friends and colleagues during a small vigil following a shooting at southern Maryland school.

RELATED: Md. School Shooting: Shooter Dead At Great Mills High School, 2 Others Injured

Holding candles and singing hymns, religious leaders from different denominations prayed together Tuesday night in Lexington Park for the victims at Great Mills High School.

RELATED: Parents Frantically Race To Md. High School Following Shooting

On a “prayer wall” at The Church of the Ascension in Lexington Park, people came by and wrote in chalk anonymous prayers for the families and students affected by the shooting. One message said, “Lord, help the parents of the shooter to find hope and peace in you.” Another said, “Please choose love.”

RELATED: School Resource Officer Credited With Stopping Md. School Shooting

The Rev. Greg Syler, the church’s leader and originator of the interdenominational vigil, said bringing the community together was the first thing he thought about once he heard about the shooting.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)