BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Montgomery County Police have issued a silver alert for 85-year-old Michael David Anglin of the 2800 block of Strauss Terrace.

Anglin is described as a white male who is approximately 6’ 1″ tall and weighs approximately 180 pounds. He has hazel eyes, grey hair, and wears glasses. He was last seen wearing a long sleeve shirt and khaki pants.

Police say Anglin left his home at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Monday, March 19, in a beige, 2008 Buick Lucerne with Maryland tag: 2EGS70.

Police ask anyone with information regarding his whereabouts to call 9-1-1.

Silver Alert Issued for Missing Fairland Manhttps://t.co/9v8S6JIQTu — Montgomery Co Police (@mcpnews) March 20, 2018

