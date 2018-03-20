WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHERWintry Weather Set To Put A Damper On 1st Day Of SpringWJZ Radar | Download The WJZ Weather App | School Closings/Delays
Filed Under:Silver Alert

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Montgomery County Police have issued a silver alert for 85-year-old Michael David Anglin of the 2800 block of Strauss Terrace.

Anglin is described as a white male who is approximately 6’ 1″ tall and weighs approximately 180 pounds.  He has hazel eyes, grey hair, and wears glasses.  He was last seen wearing a long sleeve shirt and khaki pants.

michael david anglin Silver Alert Issued For 85 year old Montgomery Co. Man

Courtesy: Montgomery County Department of Police

Police say Anglin left his home at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Monday, March 19, in a beige, 2008 Buick Lucerne with Maryland tag: 2EGS70.

Police ask anyone with information regarding his whereabouts to call 9-1-1.

