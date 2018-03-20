BALTIMORE (WJZ) — We have seen rain, snow, sleet and freezing rain all day Tuesday with areas north of Baltimore seeing as much as 4 or 5 inches of snow already.

Overnight, look for light precipitation to become heavier as colder air wraps around a developing nor’easter will become heavier and steady during the day tomorrow.

Some models are forecasting more than a foot in some areas north of the city, with around 8 to maybe 12 inches across most of Central Maryland.

This will be one of the top March snows in the past three decades, if it all pans out. Any change in the path of the storm and the temperature profiles aloft may change those amounts, as well.

Be prepared for a major storm nevertheless!

Power outages are again possible as winds pick up later Wednesday, and some branches and trees may fall on wires.

Stay home and stay off the roads if at all possible!

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook