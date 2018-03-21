WJZ WEATHER: Schools Remain Closed After Most Significant Snow Of 'Winter' Comes To Maryland | #WJZSpringSnowDay Photo Gallery | WJZ Radar | Download The WJZ Weather App

SINKING SPRING, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania couple is facing criminal charges after police found the body of an infant believed to be their 6-month-old daughter in a crawl space at their apartment.

Police went to their apartment complex in Springfield Township late Monday on a tip from a relative who had heard stories from the father about the couple’s child having died.

Authorities say the body was found in a trash bag in a plastic container filled with cat litter, in a crawl space under steps leading to the second floor.

Twenty-five-year-old Shaun Oxenreider and 27-year-old Samantha Trump are charged with concealing the death of a child, abuse of a corpse and conspiracy.

An autopsy is set for Thursday.

Oxenreider was held on $250,000 bond. His attorney says he wasn’t the primary caregiver.

Trump remains hospitalized after collapsing when police came to her door.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch