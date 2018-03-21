WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Schools Closed As 2nd Day Of Spring Set To Bring Most Significant Snow Of 'Winter' For Maryland | WJZ Radar | Download The WJZ Weather App | School Closings/Delays
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Police have determined a woman shot and killed her husband and then herself in a February murder-suicide.

Anne Arundel Police say physical evidence shows 47-year-old Veronique Crystal Jackson killed her husband Charles James Edward Jackson, 55, on February 25.

The husband and wife were found shot and killed in their home in the 2000 block of Brigadier Blvd. Police responded after a man inside the house alerted authorities.

Police say an autopsy was completed on Monday, February 26 to determine the exact cause and manner of death.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 410-222-4731. Anyone with information that wishes to remain anonymous can also contact the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers.

