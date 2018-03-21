WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Schools Closed As 2nd Day Of Spring Set To Bring Most Significant Snow Of 'Winter' For Maryland | WJZ Radar | Download The WJZ Weather App | School Closings/Delays
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A federal judge has denied the motion by a Maryland senator to dismiss portions of his federal bribery and obstruction of justice charges.

Sen. Nathaniel Thomas Oaks, D-Baltimore City, is accused of wire fraud, accepting illegal payments and accepting bribes in exchange for influencing business matters.

The Daily Record of Baltimore reports Oaks moved to dismiss the charge of honest services wire fraud and federal charges of receiving cash payments in violation of state bribery statutes.

U.S. District Judge Richard D. Bennett ruled Tuesday that the act in question was an “official act” as required by the charges. Oaks is accused of requesting draft legislation of a bond bill in exchange for a bribe.

Oaks’ trial begins next month.

