BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It may be the second day of spring, but it looks like no one told Mother Nature.
A wintry mix that began on Tuesday is expected to change over to primarily snow for most of the state Wednesday. It already has in some areas.
The state is under a Winter Storm Warning, and will remain so until 8 p.m.
Most school systems in the state have already announced they are closed Wednesday.
“We’re going to have about 8 inches to a foot of snow,” says WJZ’s Marty Bass.
Locally higher amounts up to 20 inches are possible over higher elevations in north-central Maryland, according to the National Weather Service.
NWS says to plan on difficult travel conditions.
This is the fourth time the East Coast has seen a system like this in a matter of weeks.
