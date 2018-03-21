BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It may be the second day of spring, but it looks like no one told Mother Nature.

A wintry mix that began on Tuesday is expected to change over to primarily snow for most of the state Wednesday. It already has in some areas.

The state is under a Winter Storm Warning, and will remain so until 8 p.m.

Most school systems in the state have already announced they are closed Wednesday.

FULL LIST OF SCHOOL CLOSINGS & DELAYS

“We’re going to have about 8 inches to a foot of snow,” says WJZ’s Marty Bass.

Locally higher amounts up to 20 inches are possible over higher elevations in north-central Maryland, according to the National Weather Service.

NWS says to plan on difficult travel conditions.

This is the fourth time the East Coast has seen a system like this in a matter of weeks.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook