WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: 2nd Day Of Spring Set To Bring Most Significant Snow Of 'Winter' For Maryland | WJZ Radar | Download The WJZ Weather App | School Closings/Delays

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It may be the second day of spring, but it looks like no one told Mother Nature.

A wintry mix that began on Tuesday is expected to change over to primarily snow for most of the state Wednesday. It already has in some areas.

The state is under a Winter Storm Warning, and will remain so until 8 p.m.

Most school systems in the state have already announced they are closed Wednesday.

FULL LIST OF SCHOOL CLOSINGS & DELAYS

“We’re going to have about 8 inches to a foot of snow,” says WJZ’s Marty Bass.

Locally higher amounts up to 20 inches are possible over higher elevations in north-central Maryland, according to the National Weather Service.

NWS says to plan on difficult travel conditions.

This is the fourth time the East Coast has seen a system like this in a matter of weeks.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch