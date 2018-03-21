WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Schools Closed As 2nd Day Of Spring Set To Bring Most Significant Snow Of 'Winter' For Maryland | WJZ Radar | Download The WJZ Weather App | School Closings/Delays
MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — A Maryland man has been indicted in West Virginia on federal charges of transporting a 12-year-old girl across state lines for sex.

U.S. Attorney Bill Powell says in a statement a federal grand jury on Tuesday indicted 37-year-old Kenneth Earle Ewing of Hagerstown, Maryland.

Powell says Ewing is accused of transporting the girl to Hagerstown. Ewing is charged with one count each of travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct and transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity.

Ewing faces a total of up to 40 years in prison and $500,000 in fines if convicted. The statement didn’t indicate whether Ewing has an attorney who could comment on the charges.

