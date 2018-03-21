WJZ WEATHER: Schools Closed As 2nd Day Of Spring Set To Bring Most Significant Snow Of 'Winter' For Maryland | #WJZSpringSnowDay Photo Gallery | WJZ Radar | Download The WJZ Weather App | School Closings/Delays
SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — Free agent pitcher Alex Cobb and the Baltimore Orioles have finalized a four-year contract.

Cobb was the last big-name starting pitcher still available in a slow-moving free agent market. He joins Andrew Cashner and Chris Tillman, who were signed last month, in a revamped rotation that includes holdovers Dylan Bundy and Kevin Gausman.

The 30-year-old righty was 12-10 with a 3.66 ERA in 29 starts for Tampa Bay last season. He pitched 179 1/3 innings in his first full year back after missing nearly two seasons because of Tommy John surgery.

Cobb is 48-35 with a 3.50 in six big league seasons, all with the Rays. He turned down Tampa Bay’s $17.4 million qualifying offer in November.

Baltimore will lose its third-highest draft pick, currently No. 51, and the Rays get an extra selection after the first round as compensation.

Jose Mesa Jr. was designated for assignment Wednesday to clear a roster spot.

Baltimore opens on March 29 at home against Minnesota.

