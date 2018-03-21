BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Cecil County Police are investigating after the second fatal crash in two days occurs on Telegraph Rd.

Police say they responded to the area of the 1000 block of Telegraph Road in Rising Sun for a two vehicle collision just before 7:30 Tuesday night.

They say a preliminary investigation revealed a red Jeep Patriot was traveling eastbound when it collided with a black Ford F-150 was traveling westbound.

According to authorities witnesses say the driver of the Jeep lost control and went sideways into the westbound lane, crashing into the Ford.

Authorities say the two occupants of the Ford were transported to Christiana Hospital for injuries while the driver and sole occupant of the Jeep was pronounced dead at the scene.

They identify the driver of the Jeep as Zachary Tomczyk, 20, from Wilmington Delaware.

Police ask any additional witnesses who may have not remained at the scene to contact the Maryland State Police North East Barrack and reference case 18-MSP-012074.

Police say troopers also responded to the area of Telegraph Road and Dr. Miller Road in North East for a three vehicle collision just before 8 a.m. Monday.

A preliminary investigation revealed that in this crash a maroon Saturn SL and a grey Ford Escape were traveling westbound. They say the Saturn slowed and attempted to turn left onto Dr. Miller Road, when it was rear-ended by the Ford, causing it to spin into the eastbound lane of Telegraph Road where it was struck by a black Chevrolet Silverado.

Authorities say Noah Norona, 22, was driving the Saturn and was pronounced deceased at the scene. According to police the driver of the Ford, 27-year-old Ryan Prince, was transported to Christiana Hospital and the driver of the Chevrolet, 41-year-old Leif King, was transported to Union Hospital. The investigation is ongoing and police ask anyone with information to contact the North East Barrack and reference case number 18-MSP-011791. Charges may be pending.

