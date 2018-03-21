BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Day two. And the beat goes on, but it will be a much louder beat today. Yesterday was pretty cruddy, traffic was problematic. We had a “lull” during the overnight between the two forecast parts of this event. But now the Low, just out to our West, is moving East, growing, and will be the driving force behind our snowy weather this afternoon.

When all is said, and done, we will see an additional 3-6″ of snow added to the 3+ inches we received yesterday. Further North and Northwest higher total amounts.

What is deceiving about this storm is that our expected winter weather totals are cumulative over two days. It just does not seem like that much is coming down,. But in total really is! 6-8″ expected SE of I-95, 8-12″ expected NW of I-95. And of course people are not just shut down hard by a big dump of snow. Folks are getting out and realizing this is more problematic that you would think. Dozens of accidents this morning during the early part of the rush, and conditions later on will be, potentially, worse.

All in all this is a nasty storm. But one “snow hit” out of four storms in the past 19 days…..hey not too bad. Opening day a week from tomorrow. Bring it!!

MB!

