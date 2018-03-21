WJZ WEATHER: Schools Closed As 2nd Day Of Spring Set To Bring Most Significant Snow Of 'Winter' For Maryland | #WJZSpringSnowDay Photo Gallery | WJZ Radar | Download The WJZ Weather App | School Closings/Delays
By Bob Turk
Filed Under:Bob Turk Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A snowy spring day all across the Mid-Atlantic region!

Snow amounts ranged from about 2 inches outside D.C., to as much as 14 in the Hereford zone! With some melting late this afternoon, any slush will freeze on any untreated surfaces. So walk and drive with care!

Sunshine will return tomorrow and it will get to the low 40’s, so a lot of this snow will melt rather quickly.

More below normal conditions will last into next week, so spring this year will have a cool start!

By opening day next Thursday, we expect to be back in the mid 50’s where we belong!

Take it easy shoveling!

