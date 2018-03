BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Firefighters are on the scene of an apartment fire in the 1200 block of Raven Wood Ct. in Harford County.

Civilians were inside but no injuries have been reported at this time.

Multiple #jmvfc8 units are assisting @AbingdonFire at a 3 Alarm Fire, 1200 blk Raven Wood Ct #Belcamp. First arriving units had fire from the roof of a 3-story apartment building. Civilian rescues underway.

📷 ok to use, credit JMVFC pic.twitter.com/1qUywdzMbQ — Joppa-Magnolia VFC (@jmvfc8) March 22, 2018

Authorities say the fire broke out just after 2:30 Thursday morning. Multiple crews arrived to help put out the flames.

3/22 2:39 a.m Abingdon Fire Company along with mutual side companies are in the 1200 blk Ravenwood, Belcamp, 3rd alarm working apartment fire. No injuries have been reported at this time and the incident is still active. JC/RG — Harford Co Fire&EMS (@HarforCoFireEMS) March 22, 2018

Stay with WJZ for more information on this developing story.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook