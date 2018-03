BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore had the second largest decline in population in the United States last year.

According to new estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau, Baltimore lost 5,310 residents in 2017. Baltimore’s population now stands at 611,648.

Maryland’s population grew by more than 25,000 during that same time period, with the state having an estimated population of 6,052,177.

