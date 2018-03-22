BALTIMORE (WJZ) — We are just one week away from MLB Opening Day, and on Thursday, the Orioles announced some special honors for some Birdland staples.

Former second baseman Brian Roberts was elected to the Orioles Hall Of Fame.

Roberts was drafted by Baltimore in the first round of the 1999 draft, and played 13 seasons with the O’s.

Also, long-time Orioles radio broadcaster Fred Manfra will be inducted as this year’s Herb Armstrong Award Winner.

The Orioles will open their season on March 29 against the Twins at Camden Yards.

