BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are looking for a suspect who was captured on surveillance video during a shooting in the 300 block of South Calhoun Street.

The video shows a man dressed in camouflage-print clothing exiting a dark-colored pickup truck and carrying a shotgun into a small grocery store just before 11 p.m. Tuesday.

The gunman “appears to make a demand,” according to Baltimore Police Spokesman T.J. Smith, before firing at a 34-year-old employee behind the glass barrier.

The suspect then breaks out the window on the door to flee the scene.

The victim was shot in upper body and “suffered severe trauma,” Smith says.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook