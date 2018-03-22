BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Carroll County Sheriff’s Office K9 Jake will receive a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation.

According to the sheriff’s office, non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. donated the armor that’s expected to arrive within eight to ten weeks. Police say the vest is also sponsored by Downs Family of Anne Arundel County, MD and will be embroidered with the sentiment “In memory of beloved Amaroq”.

K9 Jake has been with the department or two years and is named in honor of Jacob “Jake” Offutt, a Winter’s Mill High School student who police say passed away in July 2015, from an aggressive form of brain cancer.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. is located in East Taunton, MA and the organization donates bullet and stab protective vests to K9’s throughout the country.

Police say the vest is valued between $1,744 – $2,283 and has a five-year warranty.

