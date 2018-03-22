BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ride-share company Lyft is offering free rides for people going to March For Our Lives demonstrations across the country.

There are 50 cities in which an attendee can get a fee ride, including Washington D.C. The statement says they will offer up to $1.5 million in free rides.

In a statement the company says co-founders John Zimmer and Logan Green support the “civic engagement” shown by student leaders and organizers from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

“Your bravery and intelligence have provided a renewed and much needed hope for our future. We are incredibly grateful for the example you are setting,” they wrote in a letter to the students.

In order to get one of the rides, app users must RSVP to the rally here. Riders will then receive a code on Friday, March 23 to enter into the ‘promos’ tab of the app.

If you are unable to RSVP you still have a chance. Ride codes will be available at www.lyft.com/MFOL starting Saturday. The extra codes will only be offered until the $1.5 million is reached.

Anyone under 18 will need to be accompanied by an adult.

The D.C. metro also offered to run extra trains to accommodate the amount of traffic expected in the city.

The event was originally supposed to fall on the same date as the opening ceremony for the Cherry Blossom Festival. The festival ceremony has been moved back one day to Sunday, March 25 because of the march.

Lyft thanks the students of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School for inspiring them to act.

