BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Following an investigation by authorities, possible threats made to Maryland schools have been deemed “not credible.”

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office investigated the threats, and announced the threats were found to be not credible.

The threats were reportedly made to Calvert High and Huntingtown High.

Threats of violence at Calvert High and Huntingtown High tomorrow (03-23-18) have been deemed not credible after an investigation — Calvert Co. Sheriff (@CalvertSheriff) March 23, 2018

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook