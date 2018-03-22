BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Okay, so Mother Nature had a brain burp yesterday. Snow at the beginning of SPRING. Now the storm is gone, the sun has returned, temperatures are still on the cool side but well above freezing, and the new season has now arrived. Kinda sorta.

We are going to remain cool as that Low, the “Four’easter”, will continue to fling cool air our way from Eastern Canada. Day and night side we will average 10° below normal. By Tuesday we get to within arm’s reach of the day, and night, normal.

Pretty amazing these past 20 days. Four legit big Nor’easters. LEGIT storms. But then again this is, IS, March. To my way of thinking March is following its own, yearly, script.

With Orioles Opening Day one week away, and this run of calm conditions, we can now focus on what really counts. PLAY BALL!

MB!

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook