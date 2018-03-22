BALTIMORE (WJZ) — In her first campaign ad, Democrat Krishanti Vignarajah is breastfeeding her infant daughter. The ad emphasizes a need for more mothers and women in state leadership.

Vignarajah is the only woman running for governor in Maryland. In the video she points out all of Maryland’s 14 statewide and federal offices are held by men. She claims women in government help improve schools and health care, and lower incarceration rates.

Vignarajah can be seen breastfeeding at multiple times throughout the ad, including in the opening shot. This is not the first time this has happened. Another woman candidate for governor in Wisconsin included video of herself breastfeeding in an ad of her own.

According to our media partners at The Baltimore Sun, Vignarajah said the decision to put the scene in the ad was made to push the fact that she’s the only woman running and highlight that women in leadership can push for different policies than men.

She told The Sun she’s prepared for critics of her ad but embraces that she’s the only woman in the race.

“Women are tired of being asked to wait their turns or being forced to play second fiddle,” she said.

Sharon Blake, former president of the Baltimore Teachers Union, is her running mate.

The Democratic primary is on June 26. The winner will face incumbent Republican Gov. Larry Hogan.

