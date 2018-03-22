BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A sunny, dry, and breezy day Thursday, as we topped out in the mid 40s.

Lots of melting of the spring snowstorm occurred, and more will continue to melt over the next few days, and soon winter will be a memory!

This weekend will still feature at least sunny, to partly sunny skies, and temperatures will still remain below normal for this time of the year!

Have a nice Friday and weekend. Bob Turk

