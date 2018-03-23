BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A rare $1,000 bill from 1863 sold for $960,000 at an auction in Baltimore on Thursday.

The bill fell just short of what many expected it to sell for: $1 million.

It was part of “The Joel R. Anderson Collection” at an auction by Stack’s Bowers Galleries at the Baltimore Convention Center. It features a picture of U.S. founding father Robert Morris.

Stack’s Bowers Galleries says the bill is one of only two in private hands and available to be auctioned off. The Galleries also says only four bills in total of the 1862 and 1863-dated $1000 Legal Tender Notes are known to collectors. According to the U.S. Treasury Department, thousand-dollar bills haven’t been printed in the U.S. since 1945.

