PARIS (AP) — An armed man took hostages in a supermarket in southern France on Friday, killing two and injuring about a dozen others, police said. He had earlier opened fire on officers nearby.

A spokesman with the national police service told The Associated Press that the attacker was still in the supermarket but it was unclear if there were people inside with him.

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said all information suggested it “seems to be a terrorist act.” France has been on high alert since a string of Islamic extremist attacks in 2015 and 2016 that killed more than 200 people.