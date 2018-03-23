BALTIMORE (WJZ) — NBA player Carmelo Anthony, MTV and the NAACP are collaborating to help send Baltimore area kids to the March for Our Lives rally in Washington, D.C.

Anthony, a Baltimore native and forward for the Oklahoma City Thunder, announced the move Friday afternoon in a tweet.

Partnering with @MTV @NAACP and my city of Bmore to support #MarchForOurLives. Sending over 4,500 kids from Baltimore to the March tomorrow… We've all had #ENOUGH! Proud of our youth for standing up gun violence. #STAYME7O pic.twitter.com/aV2VEZWsA9 — Carmelo Anthony (@carmeloanthony) March 23, 2018

The rally was organized by teens after 17 people were killed at a Parkland, Florida, high school on Valentine’s Day. The march is expected to draw 500,000 people to the nation’s capital on Saturday.

Hundreds of Baltimore students are planning to march from City Hall to Federal Hill in Baltimore to call for safer schools.

While others will be bused to D.C., but the mayor says it won’t be on the public dime.

“All the publicity that folks have given as it relates to why I said it was important for the young people to go to this march has only allowed more private dollars to pour into our city so the young people’s voices can be heard,” Mayor Catherine Pugh said.

Mayor Pugh referenced the school shooting at Great Mills High School in St. Mary’s County Tuesday as another wake-up call.

Earlier this month, Mayor Pugh announced that the city will provide 60 free buses to send students to D.C. for the protest. There could be 4,000 local students and parents in D.C. for the march.

