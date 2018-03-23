BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police are investigating the burglary of an antique warehouse where detectives say the stolen items include two small carnival rides.

The warehouse owner says his business has been burglarized numerous times over the years, but this is the first time someone has gotten away with such large, expensive items.

These antique rides, a carnival horse and helicopter, were stolen from the warehouse on Druid Hill Avenue. Each weighs about 700 pounds.

“In this case, it took them some real effort. This time, they had to show up with a truck, they needed help, the stuff was heavy, and then where are they going to sell it? It’s almost like a collector came and stole it,” owner Steve Canning said.

For more than 30 years, he has been buying and selling antiques and industrial equipment.

His business has been broken into dozens of times, but typically smaller items are taken.

“Usually, the things that get stolen here are quick to sell at the pawn shop or they can sell on the street, but this thing is big and heavy and it’s just really odd,” Canning said.

He was planning on donating the carnival rides to a local children’s hospital.

He’s hoping police will catch the suspect or suspects soon.

“Too weird, someone going down the street with a carnival ride in the back of their truck is pretty obvious,” Canning said.

He told WJZ he was already planning on moving before this recent burglary. His company will be relocating to a property in North Carolina next month.

Anyone with information on this robbery is asked to contact the police.

