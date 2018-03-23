BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A body found in the woods in Allegany County late last month has been identified as a missing New Jersey man who was last seen in Howard County in August, police say.

According to Howard County Police, 28-year-old David Gipson Smith’s family contacted authorities on August 12 after he had not returned home nor reported to work after visiting a friend in Maryland on August 5.

Witnesses say Smith left his car parked in Elkridge and then asked for a ride from a friend on the day of his disappearance.

Police say Smith appeared to have taken possessions he could carry, but left the rest behind in the car.

Smith’s remains were discovered Feb. 25 by hikers in Green Ridge State Forest in Flintstone, Md. His cause of death has been ruled undetermined by the state medical examiner. He was identified through dental records. Authorities are unable to confirm his time of death.

Investigators do not have information about the circumstances of Smith’s death. Anyone with information should contact police at 410-313-STOP or HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.

