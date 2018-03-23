BALTIMORE (WJZ) — In less than 12 hours, students from across the country will descend on the nation’s capital and Baltimore to rally for safer schools.

Students from Baltimore will meet up at Baltimore Polytechnic Institute to take buses to Washington, D.C. to participate in the rally. However, some are choosing to stay behind to protest right in Baltimore City.

About 4,000 Baltimore students will be bused to D.C. The march in Baltimore will start at 10 a.m. at City Hall and end in Little Havana in Federal Hill.

On the eve of the national March for Our Lives protest, sparked after the deadly Florida high school shooting where 17 people lost their lives, last-minute setups are underway in the nation’s capital.

Just like the student walkouts that preceded it, hundreds of thousands of teens are again expected to deliver a message to lawmakers: “Enough is enough.”

“I’m just scared that one day I’ll arrive in my car and leave in a coffin, and I’m just tired of that feeling and I’m tired of anyone else having to live through that and live through another shooting,” said Barrett Wynn, who is participating in Baltimore’s march.

The march in Baltimore is one of about 800 taking place in cities across the world. The rally in Baltimore holds even more meaning after the school shooting in southern Maryland that not only resulted in the death of the accused shooter, 17-year-old Austin Rollins, but also 16-year-old Jaelynn Willey.

Mayor Catherine Pugh says the buses taking students to D.C. is paid for through private dollars.

“I’m excited about the young people from Baltimore. Someone will appear on that national stage to speak on behalf of the people of this city,” Mayor Pugh said.

Some Maryland students are also helping others get to Washington by helping them find free housing in the area with their parent’s permission.

Two high school seniors formed an online group that has helped more than 300 students from across the country.

“We wanted people to get to know each other. We figured the more connections they can make the better,”

Organizer of Baltimore’s march say this movement is just getting started.

"This isn't going away. This is going to keep happening until they strengthen their gun laws,"

