BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One of the Orioles promotional events this season will be the first-ever Star Wars Night at Camden Yards.

The O’s are kicking off a three-game series with the Tampa Bay Rays that night, Friday, May 11.

The event will be “complete with Star Wars character appearances” and post-game fireworks will be set to Star Wars music.

An “O’Day-Wan Kenobi” bobblehead will be the giveaway for the game.

Ticket packages can be purchased at orioles.com/starwars.

Star Wars Night is just the first of a series of theme nights the Orioles will be hosting throughout the 2018 season. Future theme nights will be announced in the coming weeks.

