BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There’s a crash investigation going on in downtown Baltimore, near city hall and the District Courthouse, after a pedestrian was struck, “possibly intentionally,” according to Baltimore Police spokesman T.J. Smith.

It happened on Fayette Street, near the intersection with Gay Street, around 3 p.m.

The pedestrian, a 52-year-old man, was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the minivan remained at the scene after the crash.

Investigators believe the minivan driver and the pedestrian were both in court earlier today.

Smith advises using alternate routes because traffic is being impacted in the area.

WJZ is en route to the scene.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch