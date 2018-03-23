BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There’s a crash investigation going on in downtown Baltimore, near city hall and the District Courthouse, after a pedestrian was struck, “possibly intentionally,” according to Baltimore Police spokesman T.J. Smith.

It happened on Fayette Street, near the intersection with Gay Street, around 3 p.m.

The pedestrian, a 52-year-old man, was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the minivan remained at the scene after the crash.

Investigators believe the minivan driver and the pedestrian were both in court earlier today.

Smith advises using alternate routes because traffic is being impacted in the area.

WJZ is en route to the scene.

