BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are looking for three people involved in the armed robbery and carjacking of a pizza delivery driver in White March earlier this month.

The incident happened in the 5600 block of Whitby Road on March 3 around 7:40 p.m. as the delivery man was returning to his car after delivering a pizza.

Police say one of the suspected pointed a handgun at the victim while the other two stole cash, a cell phone and the victim’s wallet from his pockets.

The suspect with the gun left in the victim’s vehicle, which was later recovered, while the other two fled on foot toward Emelia Woods Court.

Two of the suspects were caught on a store surveillance camera when they tried to use the victim’s credit cards shortly after the robbery.

Police are asking anyone who recognizes either of these suspects or has any information regarding this robbery and carjacking to contact them at 410-307-2020.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook