BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A middle school choir from Baltimore is set to perform at “March For Our Lives” in Washington D.C.

Students from Cardinal Shehan School went viral in October after a video of them singing Andra Day’s song “Rise Up” was posted to Facebook.

Day will join the choir an Rapper Common when they perform at the protest.

The Cardinal Shehan School choir is used to performing on big stages. The choir, Day and Common also performed together on an episode of “The View.” The school choir has also sung the national anthem at a Ravens game in December and performed on “Good Morning America.”

Many students from Baltimore are expected to attend the March For Our Lives. Earlier this month Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh announced that the city will provide 60 free buses to send students to Washington, D.C. for the protest.

Hundreds of thousands of students from across the country are expected.

