BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Pretty amazing how fast the snow of two days ago is disappearing. Evaporating to be honest. By the end of today only in really shaded spots will there, still be, the fingerprint of Nor’easter #4, the FOUR’EASTER.

A few clouds late tomorrow as some rain slides South of the state. Some warm air with that rain will also miss us sorry to say. But after a weekend of temperatures 10° below normal day, and night side, we will see a “mild up.” By that I mean back in the 50’s. Not quite to the normal, now in the upper 50’s, but at least in the low mid 50’s.

March is playing its yearly script out. About now we are all drumming our fingers on the desk and just getting impatient for the warmth of Spring to join the look of the season. Patience pays,…”chicken’s almost ready!”

T.G.I.F.,..ain’t it the truth!

MB!

