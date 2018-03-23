UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (AP) — A former substitute teacher and youth basketball coach in Maryland has pleaded guilty to state and federal child pornography charges.

Christopher Speights, who worked for Prince George’s County public schools, pleaded guilty in state court Friday to distribution of child pornography, possession of child pornography, child sexual abuse and photographing child pornography.

In a related case, Speights pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court to production and attempted production of child pornography.

He faces sentencing in July.

According to court records, Speight used fake identities online to coerce more than 20 minors to send him sexually explicit images of themselves, recorded himself sexually exploiting three boys during school and basketball team trips in Maryland, and secretly recorded two boys in a hotel bathroom during a trip to North Carolina.

