BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The recent snow storm has people so upset with Punxsutawney Phil, they want him in jail.

His picture is on the “warrant wall” outside the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office in Pennsylvania. It says he’s wanted for deception.

On Groundhogs Day on Feb.2, he had forecast only six more weeks of winter. His deadline was last week but much of the East coast, including Maryland, suffered from a “spring snowstorm” Wednesday. Marylanders received the most snow they had gotten all season.

“I think it’s good. I think they need to get him, yeah,” said Stroudsburg, PA resident Mary Montgomery. “They need to get him and bring him in ’cause we need spring. We need it now!”

The Sheriff’s office is jokingly asking anyone who sees Punxsutawney Phil to turn him in.

